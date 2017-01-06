Martinez avoids criticizing Trump over no Hispanic picks

Associated Press Photo

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez talks to reporters at the Mission Achievement and Success Charter School in Albuquerque on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Republican governor called for further belt tightening by state government as she unveiled a budget proposal to close the state’s general fund deficit and restore depleted reserves, while sticking with her vow to avoid tax increases. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The nation’s only Latina governor is avoiding attacking President-elect Donald Trump over not appointing a Hispanic cabinet member.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, who clashed with Trump during the election, said Tuesday the new president has the right to “the best and the brightest” for his team — even if that means there won’t be a Latino in his cabinet.

None of the Trump’s cabinet picks are Latinos. The Trump administration could be the first one in three decades not to have a Hispanic cabinet secretary.

Martinez had been part an initiative with the Republican Party to recruit more Hispanics and women to run for office. She openly clashed with Trump for his comments about Mexican immigrants.

