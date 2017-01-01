New Jersey university to host Bruce Springsteen’s archives

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — While it takes Bruce Springsteen close to four hours to effectively revisit the four-plus decades of his career in concert, the Boss needed just 90 minutes to chronicle his life story at New Jersey’s Monmouth University.

The 67-year-old Garden State-born rocker spoke at the school in West Long Branch Tuesday night as part of an “intimate conversation” moderated by Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli.

Among the topics Springsteen touched on were his youth as a bar band singer on the Jersey shore, writing his classic album “Born To Run” and the importance of political activism in music moving forward.

Monmouth officials also announced that the university will be home to Springsteen’s archives. A forthcoming exhibit will feature Springsteen’s personal collection of written works, photographs and other memorabilia from his career.