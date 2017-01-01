No. 9 Wisconsin OL Ryan Ramczyk entering NFL draft

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Junior Ryan Ramczyk is entering the NFL draft after one season at Wisconsin, where he emerged from Division III transfer to All-American left tackle.

Ramczyk posted his decision on Twitter on Tuesday.

Ramczyk transferred from Wisconsin-Stevens Point after the 2014 season. He redshirted with the Badgers in 2015 before sliding into the left tackle position this season. The athletic, 6-foot-6 Ramczyk immediately became an anchor on the front five.

Ramczyk says it was a difficult decision to leave. He also had surgery for a hip injury on Jan. 5, three days after Wisconsin’s 24-16 win over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl.

The injury wasn’t serious enough for Ramczyk to miss time during the season.

Wisconsin finished ninth in the final Top 25 poll of the year, the school’s highest end-of-season ranking since 2010.

