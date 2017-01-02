The Latest: Fallen officer’s squad car displayed outside HQ

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The patrol car of an Orlando police sergeant fatally shot outside a Wal-Mart store is being displayed in front of Orlando Police headquarters as scores of law enforcement officers spend a second day conducting a manhunt for the suspect in her shooting.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton’s patrol SUV was parked Tuesday outside the agency’s headquarters in downtown Orlando.

The police department also started an online fund to raise money for her family.

The manhunt for suspect Markeith Loyd entered its second day Tuesday.

Clayton had approached Loyd outside the store after someone tipped her off that he was in the area. He was wanted for questioning in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

___

4:25 a.m.

Orlando’s law enforcement community is mourning the death of two officers amid the search for a suspect.

Authorities say Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot Monday morning when she approached a fugitive wanted for questioning in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

More than two hours later, Orange County Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed when his motorcycle collided with a van as he was responding to a manhunt in search of the 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, the suspect in Clayton’s shooting.

Authorities say someone in a Wal-Mart store had tipped off the sergeant that Loyd was in the area. She was shot after she approached him outside the store.

Loyd fled the area and a manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement officers was conducted around an apartment complex in northwest Orlando.