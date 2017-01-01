Afghan official: Twin bombings rock Kabul, 50 wounded

By

Published: 6:47 am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

A member of the Afghan security forces stands guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers’ offices. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that first, a suicide bomber carried out an attack, followed by a second explosion, caused by car bomb parked near the site. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two large bombings in Afghanistan’s capital on Tuesday wounded at least 50 people, a health official said.

A suicide bomber targeted an area of Kabul where government and lawmakers’ offices are located, and moments later a car bomb went off nearby, Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said, without providing casualty figures.

Mohibullah Zeer, a Health Ministry official, said 50 people wounded in the attack had been brought to hospitals.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attacks.

Ghulam Faroq Naziri, a lawmaker from the western Herat province, said another MP form the same province, Rahima Jami, was wounded.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber on foot struck in the southern Helmand province, killing at least seven people, said Gen. Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief. The target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, he said.

Those killed include civilian and military personnel, and six others were wounded in the attack, Kemtoz said. A car full of explosives was found nearby.

No one claimed responsibility for the Helmand attack, but it bore the hallmarks of the Taliban.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.