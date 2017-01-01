Coastal Carolina holds off UALR in 66-63 win

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jaylen Shaw scored 16 points, Demario Beck added 15 to go with 10 rebounds and Coastal Carolina held off a second-half surge by Arkansas-Little Rock for a 66-63 win on Monday night.

Coastal Carolina (8-9, 3-1 Sun Belt) led by as many as 16 points midway through the second half but had to hold off a UALR comeback bid that cut the gap to 62-58 with 3:36 left. Shivaughn Wiggins sank a pair of free throws to stretch the Chanticleers’ advantage back to six.

UALR’s Deondre Burns and Wiggins then traded layups before Burns nailed a 3-pointer to tighten the game back to three. Neither team scored again over the final 91 seconds.

Wiggins finished with 12 points.

Burns had 17 points for UALR (11-6, 2-2), which outscored the Chanticleers 36-28 over the final 20 minutes. Marcus Johnson Jr. added 15 and Lis Shoshi had 10 for the Trojans.