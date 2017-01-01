Colts sign CFL linebacker in hopes of finding pass rusher

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed Canadian Football League star Alex Bazzie to a reserve-future contract.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound outside linebacker had 29 sacks and 83 tackles in 50 games with the BC Lions. Last season, Bazzie had 11 sacks in 18 games and was a West Division All-Star.

With Indy’s career leader in sacks, Robert Mathis, retiring and last season’s sacks leader, Erik Walden, set to become a free agent, the Colts need pass rushers. Walden and Mathis combined for 16 of the team’s 33 sacks in 2016.

Indy has had mixed results with CFL players.

Linebacker Jerrell Freeman became a key starter before leaving for Chicago last March. A one-year experiment with receiver Duron Carter did not work out.

