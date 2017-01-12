Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre contract extended through ’21

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre has been rewarded with a contract extension through the 2021 season.

The school announced the deal Monday that extends MacIntyre’s agreement for three more years. MacIntyre, who just led the Buffaloes to a 10-4 record, a Pac-12 South title and their first bowl appearance since 2007, will make $3.1 million in 2017. The value of his deal over the next five seasons is $16.25 million, the school announced.

In four years, MacIntyre has turned a program that was regarded as one of the nation’s worst into a Pac-12 title contender. For that, he was recently named The Associated Press Coach of the Year.

The Buffaloes lost to Washington 41-10 in the Pac-12 title game and were beaten by Oklahoma State 38-8 in the Alamo Bowl.