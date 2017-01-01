Air Force, Calhoun reach extension through 2021 season

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Air Force has reached an agreement with coach Troy Calhoun to extend his contract through the 2021 season.

The Academy announced Monday the one-year extension for Calhoun, who just completed his 10th season at Air Force and has a 77-53 overall record. Calhoun is coming off a season in which he led the Falcons to their ninth bowl game since taking over and captured the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the second time in three seasons.

Air Force director of athletics Jim Knowlton said Calhoun is “a great ambassador for the Academy and we are very excited about him continuing to lead our program and developing leaders of character for our nation in the future.”

Calhoun took over a program in 2007 that was coming off three straight losing seasons.