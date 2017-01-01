Roberto Cabanas, who played for Cosmos, Paraguay, dies at 55

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Roberto Cabanas, who was a top striker for various clubs and Paraguay, died on Monday in the capital Asuncion. He was 55.

Valerio Cabanas, the brother of the deceased, said the cause of death was a heart attack.

Cabanas played for local club Cerro Porteno, was a member of Paraguay’s 1986 World Cup team, and was a regular with the New York Cosmos in the early 1980s.

He also played for French clubs Brest and Lyon, Colombia’s America, and Argentina’s Boca Juniors.