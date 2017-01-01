Roberto Cabanas, who played for Cosmos, Paraguay, dies at 55

In this June 4, 1986 file photo, Paraguay’s Roberto Cabanas, left, watches teammate Buenaventura Ferreira dribble the ball through Iraq’s defense at a World Cup soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. Cabanas died at age 55 on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Asuncion, Paraguay. According to his younger brother Valerio, Roberto suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. (AP Photo, File)

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Roberto Cabanas, who was a top striker for various clubs and Paraguay, died on Monday in the capital Asuncion. He was 55.

Valerio Cabanas, the brother of the deceased, said the cause of death was a heart attack.

Cabanas played for local club Cerro Porteno, was a member of Paraguay’s 1986 World Cup team, and was a regular with the New York Cosmos in the early 1980s.

He also played for French clubs Brest and Lyon, Colombia’s America, and Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

