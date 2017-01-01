By ASSOCIATED PRESS

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ZURICH (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA world player of the year for the fourth time.