LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming junior guard Liv Roberts has won her third Mountain West basketball player of the week honor.

Roberts is the first Cowgirl to win three times in a year since Chaundra Sewell during the 2012-13 season.

Roberts led the Cowgirls to a 70-48 victory over Fresno State last week, recording her third double-double of the season with 24 points and tied a career-high with 12 rebounds.

She also added a career-high four assists along with two steals.

Wyoming is 11-3 overall and 3-0 in conference action.