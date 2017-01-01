Police: Speeding motorcyclist killed in Albuquerque crash

Published: 10:51 pm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a man has died after driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed and striking another vehicle in Albuquerque.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jsT7cS ) that the victim of the Sunday crash has not yet been identified.
Officer Simon Drobik says the motorcyclist had been speeding when a car pulled out in front of him and the two vehicles collided.
The crash remains under investigation.
