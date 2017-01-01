Police: Speeding motorcyclist killed in Albuquerque crash

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a man has died after driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed and striking another vehicle in Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jsT7cS ) that the victim of the Sunday crash has not yet been identified.

Officer Simon Drobik says the motorcyclist had been speeding when a car pulled out in front of him and the two vehicles collided.

The crash remains under investigation.

