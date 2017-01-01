No. 14 North Carolina rolls past rival NC State 107-56

Associated Press Photo

North Carolina forward Kennedy Meeks (3) steals the ball from North Carolina State center Omer Yurtseven (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ellen Ozier)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Justin Jackson scored 21 points and No. 14 North Carolina ran off a 20-0 first-half run to blow Sunday’s game open and beat North Carolina State 107-56.

Joel Berry II added 19 points for the Tar Heels (14-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who beat the Wolfpack for the 20th time in 22 games in a game postponed from Saturday night because of a snowstorm and icy roads.

And the Tar Heels did it in an unexpectedly lopsided fashion, jumping to a 26-4 lead and pushing that to 56-23 by halftime on Jackson’s 3-pointer just before the horn.

N.C. State (12-4, 1-2) came in with momentum after blowing out No. 21 Virginia Tech behind a triple-double from star freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. But Smith got in quick foul trouble Sunday, while the Wolfpack committed a bevy of turnovers that fueled the Tar Heels’ attack.

