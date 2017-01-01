US skier Mikaela Shiffrin leads WCup slalom after 1st run

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin led a women’s World Cup slalom after the opening leg Sunday, five days after the American had failed to a finish a slalom run for the first time in four years.

Shiffrin had a clean run on the Radvanje course and was 0.23 ahead of the competition at the final split time, but lost a few hundredths on the bottom section.

The two-time world champion held a 0.17-second lead over Wendy Holdener of Switzerland, with Frida Hansdotter of Sweden 0.38 back in third.

At Tuesday’s race in Zagreb, Shiffrin straddled a gate early in her first run and saw a seven-race winning streak come to end.

Veronika Velez Zuzulova, who won the race where Shiffrin went out, led the American by 0.08 seconds at the second split time before the Slovak straddled a gate and did not finish.

Velez Zuzulova has become Shiffrin’s main rival for this season’s slalom title, trailing the American by just 10 points with four races remaining.

In one of her rare slalom starts, defending overall champion Lara Gut finished 4.27 behind Shiffrin and failed to qualify for the second run. The Swiss skier was preparing for a combined event next week, which includes a slalom run.

Shiffrin leads Gut by 205 points in the overall standings.

If Shiffrin wins Sunday’s race, she will equal Swedish standout Ingemar Stenmark’s feat of 27 victories before turning 22. Only Annemarie Moser-Proell of Austria had more wins (41) at that age. She would also join Phil Mahre in third place among American skiers with most World Cup wins, behind Bode Miller (33) and Lindsey Vonn (76).

Shiffrin also led Saturday’s giant slalom after the first run but finished fourth.