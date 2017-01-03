Henrik Kristoffersen leads foggy 1st run of World Cup slalom

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen was helped by early sunshine to lead a foggy first run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday.

Three days after strong winds ended Kristoffersen’s victory chance in Zagreb, the Olympic bronze medalist from Norway got the best conditions and used them well.

Second-placed Manfred Moelgg of Italy was 0.38 seconds slower wearing bib No. 5 as clouds rolled across the Chuenisbaergli course.

Racing next, Marcel Hirscher of Austria was 1.60 back in sixth place after coming down the steep final slope hidden from the finish-area crowd’s view. The overall World Cup and slalom standings leader threw his arms wide in frustration in the finish area.

“A little lucky with the weather but it was smooth skiing too,” said Kristoffersen, who started No. 3. “Of course it’s not 100 percent fair but that goes back and forth if you are skiing for many years.”

Kristoffersen, the defending World Cup slalom champion, will take the standings lead from Hirscher is their positions hold in the afternoon second run.

Only Moelgg, who won for the first time since 2009 in Croatia on Thursday, was close to Kristoffersen, who finished third in Zagreb.

Third-placed Felix Neureuther of Germany trailed by 1.27, and Alexander Khoroshilov of Russia was 1.38 back in fourth.

“You could still see but you could not push,” said Khoroshilov, who wore No. 7. “You were always skiing in the safe position.”

By the time the top-ranked skiers had raced, the upper section of the course was also blanketed in fog.

Among later starters, David Chodounsky of the United States handled the tricky conditions well, skiing into eighth with the No. 19 bib and 2.32 to make up.