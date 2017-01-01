Johnson makes 28 saves as Flames top Canucks 3-1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames rebounded nicely after a disappointing loss at Vancouver.

Chad Johnson led the way.

Johnson had 28 saves in his first win in a month, and the Flames snapped Vancouver’s six-game win streak with a 3-1 victory over the Canucks on Saturday night.

Matt Stajan, Alex Chiasson and Michael Frolik scored as Calgary salvaged a split of the home-and-home series. The Flames lost 4-2 at Vancouver on Friday night despite holding the Canucks to a season-low 13 shots on net.

“We played a good game yesterday and probably deserved better and couldn’t score on (Ryan) Miller,” said Johnson, who had lost his previous four starts. “Tonight we wanted to stick with it and be confident in our game. It was fun.”

Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver, which dressed just five defensemen due to upper-body injuries to Ben Hutton and Chris Tanev. Jacob Markstrom had 28 stops while subbing for Miller, who got the win Friday night.

“We had so many chances,” Horvat said. “I thought we played a heck of a game considering our injuries and the back-to-back.”

Calgary opened the scoring at 14:26 of the first period when Chiasson deflected Sean Monahan’s shot past Markstrom out of mid-air.

Just 1:03 later, the Flames scored again. Darting down the wing, Garnet Hathaway zipped a hard pass in front that was neatly steered in by Stajan as he bowled his way to the net.

“I just have to make sure I get my stick on it,” Stajan said. “It’s a game of inches. He put it in the right spot and I was able to get it by.”

It was Stajan’s first goal since Dec. 4 against Anaheim and No. 4 on the season. He has 16 points after finishing with 17 in 80 games last season.

“He has contributed a lot,” coach Glen Gulutzan said of the veteran fourth-line center. “Our penalty kill has done a lot better in the last month and he’s a big part of that. He is a leader in our locker room and I’m happy for him.”

Frolik added an insurance goal at 18:10 of the third after he scored twice Friday night. Matthew Tkachuk got an assist on the play, extending his point streak to nine games — the longest such streak for a rookie this season.

Horvat picked his 13th goal of the season at 3:04 of the second period, and Vancouver had a chance to tie the game when it got a power-play opportunity with five minutes remaining in the third. But Johnson helped hold them off.

“We got some bounces yesterday and we didn’t get them today,” Markstrom said.

Johnson won for the first time since Dec. 10, improving to 14-8-1.

NOTES: Horvat extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, five assists). … One of the Canucks’ defensemen was Alex Biega, who had been scratched the past six games. … Anton Rodin dressed for Vancouver but didn’t play a shift. … Calgary improved to 16-0-1 when leading after two periods. … Canucks RW Alex Burrows returned after missing Friday’s game due to an illness.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit Nashville on Tuesday night.

Flames: Visit Winnipeg on Monday night.

This version corrects to Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves for Vancouver instead of 38.