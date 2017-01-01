Coyotes beat Islanders in SO, snap 9-game losing streak

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Anthony Duclair and Radim Vrbata scored in the shootout to lift Arizona to a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night, snapping the Coyotes’ nine-game losing streak.

Louis Domingue stopped 27 shots after getting the start in the second game of a back-to-back set, and stopped Andrew Ladd’s attempt in the second round of the shootout to end the game.

Vrbata set a new NHL record with his 44th career shootout goal.

Brendan Perlini scored in the third period to tie the score for the Coyotes, who were 0-8-1 in their previous nine and won for the first time since 3-2 shootout victory at Toronto on Dec. 15.

Alan Quine scored and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots for New York.

The Islanders’ Shane Prince had a shot hit the post and another ping off the crossbar in the 3-on-3 overtime, which was dominated by New York with a 6-1 shots advantage.

Perlini deflected Connor Murphy’s shot with 5:55 left in the third. That came moments after Tobias Rieder hit the crossbar with what would have been the tying goal on a short-handed breakaway.

The Islanders scored the game’s first goal with 4:25 left in the second. Domingue went behind the net to clear the puck, but his pass went right to Johnny Boychuk, whose shot was re-directed past Domingue by Quine for his third.

New York had a 5-on-3 power play for 31 seconds late in the second period but couldn’t take advantage. The Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse hit the post with a shot just 43 seconds before the period ended.

The Coyotes missed a good chance to break a scoreless tie with just under four minutes left in the first period. A flurry of activity in front of the Islanders’ net saw at least four chances at a goal, including a mis-hit puck by Rieder, but the Coyotes couldn’t put the puck in the net.

Ladd was called for both tripping and slashing and went to the penalty box twice before the period was over.

The Coyotes honored captain Shane Doan in a pregame ceremony for scoring his 400th career goal and for having reached 1,500 career NHL games played, both on Dec. 23.

NOTES: Boychuk played in his 500th career NHL game. … Islanders D Travis Hamonic left the ice in the second period after a knee-on-knee collision, but returned before the period was over. … F Stephen Gionta, D Adam Pelech and F Anthony Beauvillier were scratched for New York. … Arizona recalled F Laurent Dauphin from Tucson of the AHL in time for Saturday’s game. Dauphin had appeared in 20 games this season for the Coyotes. … D Anthony DeAngelo served the last game of his three-game suspension for physical abuse of an official. Also scratched were C Martin Hanzal (lower-body injury) and F Jordan Martinook (upper-body injury). Both are considered day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Florida on Wednesday night in the first of a home-and-home set against the Panthers.

Coyotes: Host Winnipeg on Friday night in the second game of a three-game homestand.