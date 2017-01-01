N. Dakota rolls over Omaha 7-3

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Defenseman Christian Wolanin scored his first two goals of the season and North Dakota’s defensemen scored four times Saturday as the Fighting Hawks beat Omaha 7-3 to sweep their National Collegiate Hockey Conference season.

Defenseman Gage Ausmus scored his second goal in two games after going scoreless for 91 games. Defenseman Colton Poolman also scored.

The eighth-ranked Fighting Hawks outscored the Mavericks 16-4 in the two-game series.

“We had some guys last night got their first goals of the season and it was good that Christian got a couple tonight,” North Dakota coach Brad Berry said.

Wolanin, Tyson Jost and Brock Boeser had three points apiece for UND (12-6-3, 5-4-1-1 NCHC). Jost and Boeser each had three goals in the series.

Jost played in his fourth game in five nights after returning from the World Junior Tournament.

“He’s a professional. He’s North Dakota mentality,” Berry said. “What he did to come in here and contribute and not just go on the ice, he was an impactful player.”

Austin Ortega assisted on all three goals for Omaha (11-8-3, 4-6-0). Tyler Vesel, Fredrik Olofsson and David Pope had goals.

Cam Johnson made 26 saves for UND and Evan Weninger 29 for Omaha.

For the second straight game, there were five goals scored in the first period. Unlike Friday’s five-goal outburst by UND, this time the Fighting Hawks led 3-2 after 20 minutes.

The Mavericks (took an early 1-0 lead when Vesel scored on the power play just 2:18 into the game. Boeser was in the box for high sticking.

But the lead was short lived as North Dakota tied it on Wolanin’s power play goal at 5:00. Wolanin walked the puck across the slot and beat Weninger with a hard shot from between the circles. Boeser assisted on the goal.

UND took a 2-1 lead when Poolman scored on a shot from the point through traffic, with an assist from his brother, Tucker, at 10:39.

Two minutes later, Wolanin scored again on a blast from the blue line to make it 3-1.

“Two of those were long shots,” Omaha coach Dean Blais said of the UND goals. “I’m no goalie guy but you got to find a way to find the puck.”

Omaha cut the deficit to one goal on Olofsson’s goal at 18:34. Olofsson camped in front of the net and took a feed from Ortega behind the net and beat Johnson.

Jost scored UND’s third power-play goal of the game just 41 seconds into the second period. UND was 3-for-5 on the power play and scored a shorthanded goal.

At 17:39, Jost skated around the defense, behind the net and out the other side where he scored over Weninger’s shoulder for a 5-2 lead.

Ausmus scored his second goal of the series shorthanded at 4:36.

Ortega picked up his third assist of the game on David Pope’s goal at 5:37 and Boeser netted his third goal of the weekend into an empty net in the third period.