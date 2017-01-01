Gormley edges American Anthem to win Sham at Santa Anita

By

Published: 5:05 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Gormley edged American Anthem by a head to win the $100,000 Sham Stakes at Santa Anita in the kickoff to Kentucky Derby prep season.

The 3-year-old colts dueled through the stretch before Gormley stuck his head in front in a thrilling finish Saturday.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, Gormley ran a mile on a sloppy track in 1:35.89 and paid $5.20, $2.80 and $2.40.

American Anthem returned $2.60 and $2.20. The colt is handled by a couple of Hall of Famers: trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith.

Big Hit was another 13 lengths back in third and paid $3.60 to show.

Bird Is the Word was fourth, followed by Term of Art, Colonel Samsen and Blabimir.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.