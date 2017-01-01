Robert Morris hangs on to beat Terriers

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Isaiah Still scored 23 points and Robert Morris held on to defeat St. Francis Brooklyn 62-58 on Saturday.

Still was 7-of-12 shooting and grabbed six rebounds, as did four other Colonials (6-11, 2-2 Northeast), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Colonials kept the lead from the 14:17 mark of the first half and were up by 15, 40-25, with 17:34 remaining in the game when the Terriers rallied to cut the lead to two, the final time with 10 seconds to go on two free throws by Yunus Hopkinson. But Kavon Stewart made two fouls shots on the other end and the Terriers’ Glenn Sanabria missed a 3-pointer.

Sanabria scored 20 points for the Terriers (4-13, 2-2), with four 3-pointers. The team made just 6 of 21 from the arc. Rasheem Dunn added 13 points.