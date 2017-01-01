Goodwin’s late heroics help FGCU top Stetson 89-88

By

Published: 4:34 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Goodwin scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, including a layup with nine seconds left and three free throws with 0.6 seconds left, leading Florida Gulf Coast to a wild 89-88 win over Stetson on Saturday.

Goodwin hit two free throws with 36 seconds left to pull FGCU (12-5, 1-0 Atlantic Sun) within two, 86-84. Christian Terrell, who finished with 16 points, got a steal, setting up Goodwin for the tying layup.

But Stetson’s Divine Miles assisted from half court to B.J. Glassford for a run-out layup, and the Hatters went up 88-86 with three seconds left.

Goodwin dribbled up the court with time expiring, pump faked to draw his defender in the air and shot from NBA 3-point range, drawing the three-shot foul. The play was reviewed and officials put 0.6 seconds on the game clock.

Rayjon Tucker had 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting for the Eagles.

Stetson (7-10, 1-0) led 85-77 with 1:21 remaining after trailing 45-36 at the break. Miles scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, adding five rebounds and seven assists.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.