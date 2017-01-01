Montana beats EWU as Wright scores 19, Oguine 17 with 4 3s

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Walter Wright scored 19 points, Michael Oguine hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points and Montana closed the game on a 7-0 run to beat Eastern Washington 65-59 on Saturday.

Ahmaad Rorie scored 12 for Montana (8-9, 3-1 Big Sky).

A jumper by Sir Washington gave EWU (10-6, 2-1) a 59-58 lead with a minute left. Wright made two free throws eight seconds later and after a missed 3-pointer on the other end, two foul shots by Rorie made it 62-59 with 23 seconds to go. The Eagles missed another 3 and Oguine hit two free throws to give Montana a five-point lead before Rorie made 1 of 2 to cap the scoring.

The game featured seven ties and 17 lead changes, including three and seven, respectively, in the final five minutes.

Bogdan Bliznyuk had 23 points and six assists for EWU, but missed all seven of his 3-point shots. Jacob Wiley added 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his second-consecutive double-double.