Toledo jumps outs early, cruises over Miami (Ohio) 91-76

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jonathan Williams scored 25 points; Jaelan Sanford added 22 and Toledo cruised to a 91-76 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

Williams was 7-of-11 shooting and made four 3-pointers. Sanford made 8 of 13 field goals and has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games. Nate Navigato added 17 points, and Steve Taylor Jr. had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Toledo (9-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference).

Logan McLane scored 25 points and Rod Mills Jr. chipped in 20 — career highs for both — to lead Miami (8-7, 1-1).

The Rockets had a double-digit lead about six minutes into the game and built a 42-28 halftime lead. Taylor made a pair of free throws that stretched the lead to 60-40 with about 15 minutes to play. The RedHawks cut the deficit to 15 but didn’t get closer.