Mitchell, No. 9 Louisville pull away from Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half Saturday to lead No. 9 Louisville to a 65-50 victory over Georgia Tech, making the Cardinals the last ACC team to pick up a conference win.

Louisville (13-3, 1-2) used stifling defense in the first half and the long ball to beat Tech (9-6, 1-2) for the sixth straight time.

Quentin Snider added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals while center Ben Lammers paced the Jackets with a career-high 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Freshman Josh Okogie scored 15 points for Tech, which made just 5 of 20 shots in the first half.

After leading 27-18 at halftime, the Cardinals looked like they were going to run away with the game after Mitchell made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions for a 41-26 lead.