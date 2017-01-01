Surratt, Hodge named AP prep football players of year for NC

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lincolnton receiver Sage Surratt and Wake Forest linebacker Darius Hodge are the 2016 Associated Press prep football players of the year for North Carolina.

Surratt, a senior, earned nine votes as offensive player of the year from 23 sports writers at newspapers across the state in results released Saturday after setting single-season state records for catches and receiving yardage.

Hodge, also a senior, earned 19 votes as defensive player of the year after helping Wake Forest go unbeaten and win the Class 4-AA state championship.

Both players headlined the AP all-state prep football team for North Carolina released earlier this week, and joined AP coach of the year Reggie Lucas of Wake Forest as individual award winners.

