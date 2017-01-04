Worley wins World Cup GS after Shiffrin loses 1st-run lead

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — Tessa Worley of France won her third women’s World Cup giant slalom of the season on Saturday after Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States failed to hold on to a first-run lead.

Worley had the fastest second-run time to beat Sofia Goggia of Italy by 0.16 seconds, while defending overall champion Lara Gut of Switzerland came 0.25 behind in third.

Shiffrin, who had beaten Worley to win the previous two GS races, still led by 0.13 seconds at the final split time but finished 0.42 off the lead in fourth.

It was Worley’s 11th career GS win, making her the most successful French woman in the discipline, overtaking Carole Merle who had 10 wins in the 1980s and ’90s.