Pinturault takes big 1st run lead in World Cup giant slalom

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Alexis Pinturault took a big first-run lead in Switzerland’s classic World Cup giant slalom on Saturday as the home team struggled again.

The Frenchman, seeking a third GS win this season, was 0.64 seconds faster than Philipp Schoerghofer of Austria down the storied Chuenisbaergli hill.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria, who leads the overall and GS standings, was third, with 0.70 to make up in the second run in overcast conditions and minus 8 C (17 F) cold.

Two Americans moved up from low start numbers to place in the top 15. Tommy Ford was 2.46 back in 13th, edging ahead of teammate Brennan Rubie.

Olympic champion Ted Ligety of the United States is skipping a race he won in 2013 to nurse back pains.

The 2010 Olympic gold medalist in GS, Carlo Janka, also missed the race to focus on bigger events ahead, leaving teammates to endure another tricky day in GS one month before Switzerland hosts the world championships at St. Moritz.

Switzerland has failed to put a men’s skier on the podium in a World Cup GS for nearly six years since Janka won at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

The home team’s best hopes Saturday, Justin Murisier and Gino Caveziel, both skied out in sight of a noisy finish-area crowd on the steep final section. Only one Swiss racer placed in the top 30 to qualify for a second run. Unheralded Manuel Pleisch was 26th fastest, trailing 3.37 behind Pinturault.

Fifty years ago, Adelboden staged the first giant slalom in the debut World Cup season.

That race was won by French great Jean-Claude Killy, and winners here since on the snow-covered cow pastures include Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden, Alberto Tomba of Italy and Hermann Maier of Austria.