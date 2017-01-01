Ex-Florida QB Harris planning transfer to Tennessee State

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Florida quarterback Treon Harris plans to resume his career at Football Championship Subdivision program Tennessee State.

Tennessee State athletic department spokesman Jose Garcia said Friday via email that “I can inform of his intention to enroll at Tennessee State, but we cannot confirm until he steps on campus.”

247Sports first reported that Harris plans to enroll at Tennessee State next week. Harris has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Harris played 20 games at Florida and started the final eight games of the 2015 season. He completed 50.6 percent of his passes for 1,676 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions that year.

He was suspended from the team for the third time in January 2016 for violating the university’s code of conduct policy. Harris left Florida’s program last July.

