Mia Manganello matches US record in speedskating 3000 meters

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Mia Manganello matched the American record in the women’s 3000 meters at the U.S. Speed Skating Championships on Friday.

She finished in 4:01.98 to tie Catherine Raney Norman’s record set on Dec. 27, 2005. The mark is the second-fastest in the world this season.

“I went into it with a new strategy,” Manganello said. “Typically it starts a bit faster and … today I went for keeping a more steady race and luckily I was able to execute that quite well. For the first time trying it, I’m happy with it for sure.”

There was an issue with the lap board and Manganello thought she had another lap to go. She likely would have broken the record had she known.