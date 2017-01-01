Albuquerque passes measure addressing rape kit backlog

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque City Council has approved a measure that could help clear a backlog of untested sexual-assault evidence kits.

The bill establishes a team to monitor the city’s efforts and calls for a study of whether Albuquerque is paying its forensic scientists enough. It also directs city executives to work with local colleges to create incentives to encourage students to study forensic science.

There are currently nearly 4,000 untested rape kits in police custody. The measure passed Wednesday outlines a series of deadlines for the Albuquerque Police Department to send kits to the lab and have them tested.

It’s estimated that it will take about $1.2 million a year for five years to address the backlog.