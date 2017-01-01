Officers cleared of wrongdoing in Las Cruces shooting

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Two Las Cruces police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in connection to a fatal shooting last month.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2hXYaRZ ) that prosecutors on Thursday announced that Sgt. Cody Austin and Officer David Rodriguez were justified under the law when they shot and killed 36-year-old Joshua Dunne.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Dunne’s residence on Dec. 2 after a relative reported Dunne was possibly suicidal and could be armed.

Officers began looking for Dunne and found his vehicle parked at a hotel where he had rented a room.

Police say they tried to negotiate with Dunne for several hours before a SWAT team was brought in.

They say Dunne remained uncooperative and refused to leave the room before shots were fired.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com