The Latest: Albuquerque city offices, UNM close due to storm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on winter weather in New Mexico (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Officials in New Mexico’s largest city have decided to close their offices for the day due to weather and road conditions, joining communities around the state that were hammered by the winter storm.

All non-essential employees with the City of Albuquerque were told Friday morning not to come to work. The University of New Mexico also closed its main campus.

Schools in some communities, including Santa Fe, canceled classes as difficult driving conditions were reported around the state.

Ski resorts in northern New Mexico reported receiving anywhere from 8 inches to more than a foot of snow over the last 24 hours.

Aside from the snow, forecasters with the National Weather Service warned of bitter wind gusts. Wind chills dropped to as low as -17 in Santa Fe on Friday morning.

___

8:30 a.m.

Difficult driving conditions are reported on some New Mexico highways as a winter storm crosses the state.

The Department of Transportation says roads and highways are icy and covered and snow and that its crews are working but that drivers should use extreme caution and reduce speed.

Difficult conditions were reported Friday morning on Interstate 25 from east of Santa Fe to near Raton and on Interstate 40 several dozen miles east and west of Albuquerque.

The storm is moving eastward and the National Weather Service says snowfall is expected to taper off Friday afternoon.

Schools in some communities have canceled or delayed their openings.

6:20 a.m.

Schools and government offices in some New Mexico communities are closed or delaying their openings because of a winter storm dropping snow and creating hazardous driving conditions.

Schools are closed Friday in Santa Fe and Albuquerque’s eastern mountains, and other Albuquerque schools delayed their openings by two hours. Gallup-area schools also delayed their openings, as did state government offices in Santa Fe and Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service says snowfall would continue through Friday morning before taping off early Friday afternoon as the storm moves eastward into Texas.

However, forecasters say many roads and highways would remain icy and snow-packed through Friday night across much of northern and eastern New Mexico.