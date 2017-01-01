Charlotte considers offering to attract Major League Soccer

Published: 7:37 am
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mecklenburg County officials are considering what they and the city of Charlotte might offer to attract a Major League Soccer team to the area.
The Charlotte Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2iNMAc5) that Mecklenburg County commissioners met behind closed doors Wednesday to discuss the plan, which calls for the city of Charlotte and the county to each spend $50 million.
The plan calls for the demolition of Charlotte, Memorial Stadium and the Grady Cole Center to make room for a $150 million, 20,000-seat stadium.
The local ownership group of Bruton Smith and his son would add the remaining $50 million.
Commissioners did not vote on the plan Wednesday. The city council is expected to consider the proposal soon.
Charlotte is one of 10 cities vying for a new Major League Soccer team.
