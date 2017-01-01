Charlotte considers offering to attract Major League Soccer

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mecklenburg County officials are considering what they and the city of Charlotte might offer to attract a Major League Soccer team to the area.

The Charlotte Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2iNMAc5) that Mecklenburg County commissioners met behind closed doors Wednesday to discuss the plan, which calls for the city of Charlotte and the county to each spend $50 million.

The plan calls for the demolition of Charlotte, Memorial Stadium and the Grady Cole Center to make room for a $150 million, 20,000-seat stadium.

The local ownership group of Bruton Smith and his son would add the remaining $50 million.

Commissioners did not vote on the plan Wednesday. The city council is expected to consider the proposal soon.

Charlotte is one of 10 cities vying for a new Major League Soccer team.

