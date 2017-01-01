Holyfield, other boxers to lead Vicksburg’s MLK Day parade

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Evander Holyfield and three other heavy weight boxers are expected to lead Vickburg’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade this year.

The Vicksburg Post reports (http://bit.ly/2iPf0Cm ) Holyfield, Riddick Bowe, James Toney and Ray Mercer are scheduled to serve as grand marshals in the Jan. 14 downtown parade.

The event is returning after a one-year hiatus.

Organizer Sylvester Walker says the parade will start at Belmont Street and end with a cookout at the Farmers Market lot. Walker says the community is invited to attend, but there will be limited amount of food.

The holiday weekend will kick off at Ameristar Casino, where a fundraising meet-and-greet event for those 21 and over is planned with all four boxers from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 13.

___

Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com