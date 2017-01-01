McCollum scores 27 as Trail Blazers beat Lakers 118-109

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 27 points and Damian Lillard returned from a sprained ankle with 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Evan Turner scored 15 of his 20 in the fourth quarter as Portland secured its ninth straight regular-season victory over the Lakers, a franchise record.

D’Angelo Russell had 22 points, 10 in the final period, and Jordan Clarkson added 21 off the bench for Los Angeles, which led by 14 in the first half.

Russell’s turnaround jumper put the Lakers up 101-99 midway through the fourth. He added a pair of free throws, but Lillard hit a 3-pointer that closed the gap for Portland.

McCollum’s floater put Portland in front before he hit a 3 with 4:06 to go that pushed the lead to 107-103. He added another basket that extended it, and the crowd chanted “Beat L-A! Beat L-A!”

Turner padded the advantage with a jumper with just more than two minutes left, and the Lakers couldn’t catch up.

Lillard missed five games after spraining his left ankle against San Antonio on Dec. 23. He is the team’s top scorer with an average of 27 points and 6.2 assists per game. The Blazers went 2-3 without him, including Wednesday night’s 125-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

“Obviously, he makes them a lot more dangerous,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said before the game.

Luol Deng sat out because of right biceps tendinitis. Deng played more than 31 minutes Tuesday night in the Lakers’ 116-102 victory at home against Memphis.

Julius Randle had a triple-double (19 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists) against the Grizzlies. He finished with 17 points and nine rebounds against the Blazers.

Lillard didn’t look rusty from the layoff, hitting his first four shots, including a 3-pointer that gave the Blazers an early 21-16 lead.

Clarkson, Lou Williams and Brandon Ingram hit consecutive 3s to cap a 13-0 run that gave the Lakers a 37-29 lead early in the second quarter. Los Angeles pushed the advantage to 54-43 after Russell’s short jumper late in the half.

Portland climbed back into it with a 13-2 run to open the second half, capped by Maurice Harkless’ 3-pointer that tied the game at 66. The Blazers took an 84-81 lead on Turner’s fast-break layup late in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Walton said he can’t really compare his head coaching experience from last season, when he stepped in for Steve Kerr with the Warriors, to his first season running the Lakers. “This whole thing takes time, and obviously we’re in the earlier stages,” he said.

Trail Blazers: Allen Crabbe has scored in double figures in five straight games, a season high.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Trail Blazers: Host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, when an ice storm is expected to hit Portland.