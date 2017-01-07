No. 25 Southern Cal beats Stanford 72-56

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan McLaughin scored 15 points and Chimezie Metu added 14 as No. 25 Southern California defeated short-handed Stanford 72-56 on Thursday night.

Southern California (15-1, 2-1 Pac-12) rebounded from its first loss of the season at Oregon on Saturday by holding the Cardinal to 36 percent shooting, and 21 turnovers in a ragged affair.

De’Anthony Melton added 12 points for Southern California, which won despite shooting 42 percent, and committing 18 turnovers. The Trojans had 10 steals, 5 blocks, and scored 25 points off Stanford turnovers.

Marcus Allen and Dorian Pickens scored 13 points each to lead Stanford (8-7, 0-3), which lost its third straight and played without Reid Travis, the 6-foot-8 junior who leads the Cardinal in scoring (17.5).

Travis injured his right shoulder in practice earlier this week and has been ruled out indefinitely, according to Stanford spokesman Doug Drabik.