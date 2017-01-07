No. 25 Southern Cal beats Stanford 72-56

Associated Press Photo

Southern California’s Chimezie Metu, right, shoots over Stanford’s Michael Humphrey, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan McLaughin scored 15 points and Chimezie Metu added 14 as No. 25 Southern California defeated short-handed Stanford 72-56 on Thursday night.

Southern California (15-1, 2-1 Pac-12) rebounded from its first loss of the season at Oregon on Saturday by holding the Cardinal to 36 percent shooting, and 21 turnovers in a ragged affair.

De’Anthony Melton added 12 points for Southern California, which won despite shooting 42 percent, and committing 18 turnovers. The Trojans had 10 steals, 5 blocks, and scored 25 points off Stanford turnovers.

Marcus Allen and Dorian Pickens scored 13 points each to lead Stanford (8-7, 0-3), which lost its third straight and played without Reid Travis, the 6-foot-8 junior who leads the Cardinal in scoring (17.5).

Travis injured his right shoulder in practice earlier this week and has been ruled out indefinitely, according to Stanford spokesman Doug Drabik.

