Walker’s 3 caps Loyola (Md.)’s 18-point comeback at Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Andre Walker had 23 points and scored the game winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds to cap Thursday night’s 18-point second-half comeback for Loyola of Maryland over Lehigh 84-83.

The Greyhounds (8-6, 2-1 Patriot League) never led until Walker dribbled to top of the key with about five seconds left, freed himself with a double shot-fake, and drained the 3 with too little time for the Mountain Hawks (7-7, 1-2) to respond.

Jarred Jones led Loyola with 24 points; Andrew Kostecka added 15 points and Cam Gregory scored 13. The Greyhounds won their fourth of the last five.

Lehigh dominated the first half for a 46-34 lead at the break and pushed ahead 60-42 on Brandon Alston’s 3-pointer with 13:52 left. Loyola cut the gap to 62-55 before the 10-minute mark and overcame an 80-70 deficit in the final 2:54.

Austin Price had 23 points, Tim Kempton had 18 points and 11 boards, and Kahron Ross had 15 points and nine assists for Lehigh.