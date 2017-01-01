Big first half helps Northeastern rout Delaware 90-54

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Williams had 18 points and a career-high 11 assists, and Northeastern used a 40-point halftime lead and cruised to a 90-54 victory over Delaware on Thursday night.

Williams was 6 of 10 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Shawn Occeus added 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting and made five 3s for Northeastern (10-5, 3-0), which hit 31 of 51 for 61 percent shooting from the field, and made 21 of 33 3-pointers (63.6 percent). Bolden Brace added a career-best 15 points.

Cazmon Hayes scored 13 points and Skye Johnson had 12 to lead Delaware (7-9, 0-3).

Williams scored 15 points and had eight assists in the first half as the Huskies shot 65 percent and made 14 of 18 3s for a 58-18 halftime lead. The Blue Hens made just 7 of 27 field goals in the opening half.