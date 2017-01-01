McKnight, Sacred Heart hold off CCSU 64-62 for first NEC win

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Quincy McKnight had 23 points and made the go-ahead free throws with 33.9 seconds left to help Sacred Heart hold off Central Connecticut State 64-62 on Thursday night.

The Pioneers (6-10, 1-2 Northeast Conference) pulled away with an 18-4 run to lead 51-39 and never trailed from there despite allowing the Blue Devils (2-12, 0-3) to tie it three times in the final 5:27.

CCSU’s Eric Bowles missed a driving layup in the final seconds and Sacred Heart secured the rebound for the win.

Joseph Lopez added 12 points and 10 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, and Sacred Heart snapped a four-game losing streak.

Mustafa Jones had 23 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and four steals for the Blue Devils. Khalen Cumberlander added 18 points and Tidell Pierre had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

CCSU had a 10-0 run to tie it 55 and tied it again at 59 and 62.