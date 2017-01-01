James Madison 3-0 in CAA after beating Hofstra

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Paulius Satkus scored 13 points, Kent Jackson 11 and Joey McLean 10 to lead James Madison to a 62-54 victory over Hofstra on Thursday night.

The Dukes (5-11, 3-0) won their fourth straight game and are 3-0 in the Colonial Athletic Conference for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

Satkus was 6-of-7 shooting in the first half in scoring 12 points with the teams tied at 33-all at the break. McLean had seven second-half points including a basket to open the second half to break the tie and a 3-pointer with 7½ minutes left to put the Dukes up by 11, 58-47.

Justin Wright-Foreman answered McLean’s 3-pointer with a layup but Hofstra (9-7, 1-2) didn’t score again until Wright-Foreman added five points in the final minute. Wright-Foreman, who scored Hofstra’s final 13 points, finished with 25 with four 3-pointers. Rokas Gustys grabbed 12 rebounds. The Pride made just 6 of 24 3-pointers.