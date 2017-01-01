Minnesota United signs Ramirez, Ibarra to MLS contracts

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — MLS expansion club Minnesota United FC has signed forward Christian Ramirez and midfielder Miguel Ibarra to new contracts, giving the upstart team two key offensive players.

The 25-year-old Ramirez and the 26-year-old Ibarra both played for United while it was competing in the North American Soccer League. Ramirez has been with the Loons for the last three seasons. Ibarra was transferred to Club Leon in Mexico in 2015 after first joining United in 2012. In 2014, Ramirez and Ibarra combined for 29 goals to help lead Minnesota to a first-place finish during the NASL regular season.

United plays its first regular season MLS game at the Portland Timbers on March 3.