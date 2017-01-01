Southampton says captain Jose Fonte has asked to leave club

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton says captain Jose Fonte wants to leave the English Premier League club and has handed in a transfer request.

Director of football Les Reed says the 33-year-old Portugal defender has rejected opportunities to extend his contract which runs for another 18 months.

Reed told the BBC that Fonte has “made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer. That’s where we are at the moment. Jose wants to leave the club. He’s formally asked for a transfer.”

Fonte, who won the European Championship with Portugal in July, has been at Southampton since 2010.

Reed says Fonte “has turned down the opportunity to increase his salary, and he’s turned down the opportunity to get another permanent year on his contract.”