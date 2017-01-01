4-year bans for steroid use by Iran, Azerbaijan wrestlers

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VEVEY, Switzerland (AP) — The governing body of wrestling has imposed four-year doping bans on athletes from Iran and Azerbaijan.

United World Wrestling says a ban on Bashir Babajanzadeh took effect from Aug. 31. Two weeks earlier, the Iranian had competed at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, losing in the quarterfinals of the Greco-Roman 130-kilogram class.

The governing body says Babajanzadeh tested positive for testosterone in May at a Greco-Roman World Cup event in Shiraz, Iran.

The 27-year-old Babajanzadeh won a world championship bronze medal in 2011.

Zubair Dibirov tested positive for stanozolol in September at the junior worlds hosted in Macon, France. His ban took effect on Oct. 5.