Angel Fire Resort eyes 50th anniversary celebration

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (AP) — Angel Fire Resort is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a weekend of events.

The resort recently announced the anniversary celebration will kick off January 19 with a cocktail party and an exhibit of historic photos.

During the weekend, lift ticket prices will be rolled back to 1966, including 550 tickets priced at $5.50 for Saturday and Sunday.

Angel Fire Resort began in 1966, as a small ski destination in Northern New Mexico. The resort is located 8,600-feet above sea level in the Southern Rockies.