Devils spoil Hurricanes’ home streak with 3-1 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Adam Henrique, Michael Cammalleri and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist, leading the New Jersey Devils over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Carolina ended an 11-game home points streak (10-0-1), and the Devils clinched the four-game season series. New Jersey has defeated the Hurricanes twice in regulation and once in overtime in three meetings.

Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina.

Devils goalie Cory Schneider made 29 saves a night after shutting out the visiting Boston Bruins.

Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward stopped 15 of 17 shots on goal. The Devils had a season-low 18 shots, including Palmieri’s empty-netter.

Devils defenseman Andy Greene, who was skating in his 350th consecutive NHL game, was hit with a puck off the stick of Jordan Staal at 18:13 of the first period and did not return.

New Jersey got onto the board at 14:56 of the second, with Henrique beating Ward glove side from the right circle. Cammalleri had the primary assist for his 100th point as a Devil.

Cammalleri doubled the lead at 11:30 of the third, beating Ward over the right shoulder from the right circle with Henrique on the primary helper.

But Aho cut the advantage in half 46 seconds later, beating Schneider with Hainsey on the first assist. Aho has a four-game points streak while Teuvo Teravainen, who had the second assist, has points in five straight contests.

Palmeiri added an unassisted empty-net goal for New Jersey with two minutes to play.

The Hurricanes won 12 straight home games Feb. 20-April 7, 2009, the last time they made the playoffs. Carolina was 14-0-1 at home from Dec. 13, 2005 to Jan. 28, 2006 and went on to win that season’s Stanley Cup.

NOTES: Daniel Altshuller was recalled from Charlotte of the AHL and dressed as Carolina’s backup goalie. … Hurricanes C Elias Lindholm (upper body) and G Eddie Lack (concussion) each sat out his second straight game. D Klas Dahlbeck was a healthy scratch. … Devils C Jacob Josefson (illness) missed his second straight game. LW Luke Gazdic was a healthy scratch. … D Jaccob Slavin has played in 100 NHL games, all with Carolina. … Carolina RW Lee Stempniak played most of last season for the Devils. … The teams’ final scheduled meeting of the season will be March 25 in New Jersey.

UP NEXT

Devils: Return home Friday night against Toronto to open a three-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Visit St. Louis on Thursday night to start a two-game road trip.

This story has been updated to remove a reference to Andy Greene being hit in the eye with a puck.