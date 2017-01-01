Former Lt. Gov. Jack Stahl remembered for public service

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico lieutenant governor and real estate executive Jack Stahl has died. He was 82.

Family and friends said Stahl died Dec. 29 in Albuquerque, where he had lived for six decades.

Stahl was being remembered this week for his public service and his dedication to his family and clients. A memorial service will be held Saturday in Albuquerque.

After graduating from the University of New Mexico and teaching math for a few years, he entered the real estate business. He founded The Jack Stahl Company in 1977 and was one of the state’s first real estate instructors.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1968 and served as chairman of the state Republican Party before being elected to the state Senate in 1984. He was elected lieutenant governor in 1987.