Mike Phelan leaves Hull as relegation looms for EPL club

HULL, England (AP) — Mike Phelan was dismissed by relegation-threatened Hull on Tuesday, becoming the third Premier League manager to lose his job in two weeks.

Phelan stepped into the manager’s job after Steve Bruce left the club shortly before the start of the season and he was only handed the role permanently in October.

But Hull has slipped to the bottom of the standings with its last win coming two months ago. The northeast club has just 13 points from 20 games and is three points from safety.

Its only bright spot this season has been the League Cup, where the club is through to a semifinal against Manchester United over two legs later this month.

“We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as assistant manager and head coach over the last two years,” Hull said in a statement. “The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course.”

The firing spell started with Alan Pardew being dismissed by Crystal Palace before Christmas and then Swansea ditching Bob Bradley.

Hull plays Swansea in the FA Cup this weekend.