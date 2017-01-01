Police: Teen gunman dies after New Year’s attack in home

By

Published: 12:23 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old Maryland boy who fatally shot a teenage girl and injured her mother in an attack inside their home has died.

Howard County Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said Sean Crizer died Tuesday. Police say in a statement that Crizer and 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba attended the same school and lived in the same Ellicott City neighborhood, but authorities found no sign of a relationship.

Police say Suzanne Zaremba heard a scuffle in her daughter’s bedroom early Sunday after picking her up from a New Year’s party. She found her daughter struggling with a masked person, who shot them and himself. Charlotte Zaremba died at a hospital and her mother was treated and released. Police say the gun was stolen from another home in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.