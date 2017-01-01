Swansea hires Paul Clement as third manager of the season

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — Swansea hired Paul Clement as its third manager of the season on Tuesday as the club tries to stay in the Premier League.

The 44-year-old Clement follows Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley in the Swansea dugout after leaving his role as assistant coach at Bayern Munich.

Swansea said in a statement that Clement has signed a contract until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Swansea is in danger of being relegated after six seasons in the Premier League, with the team bottom of the standings.

Clement has less than one season’s experience as a head coach, leaving second-tier English club Derby in February 2016 after eight months.

But the Englishman has worked alongside Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and, this season, Bayern.

“Paul has not only worked with some of Europe’s biggest football clubs, but also the very best players in the world,” Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said. “Swansea City’s strength over many years had been the quality of the football coached on the training field. That has always been at the forefront of our success.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Paul can not only help us regain that footballing belief, but also restore some much needed pride back into the football club.”